Franklin Elem. staff get sneak peak at new building

Staff , KREM 7:45 PM. PST February 12, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash. --  Franklin Elementary staff got a sneak peek at their new school last week.

Spokane Public School officials said the 100-year-old building is being completely remodeled and modernized. They are also putting in a 36,000-square-foot addition that will house a gym, library, classrooms and a multipurpose area.   

Officials said the project started in June 2017 and is expected to be finished by December 2018. The school moved to Camp Franklin since construction started.

The $26.2 million project was funded by the passage of the 2015 school bond. 
 

