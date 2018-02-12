Franklin Elem. staff get sneak peak at new building

(Photo: Riordan, Kaitlin, KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Franklin Elementary staff got a sneak peek at their new school last week.

Spokane Public School officials said the 100-year-old building is being completely remodeled and modernized. They are also putting in a 36,000-square-foot addition that will house a gym, library, classrooms and a multipurpose area.

Officials said the project started in June 2017 and is expected to be finished by December 2018. The school moved to Camp Franklin since construction started.

The $26.2 million project was funded by the passage of the 2015 school bond.



© 2018 KREM-TV