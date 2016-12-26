Four vehicles stolen from local business

Vehicles stolen from Kevin Gilbert's business (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – It is supposed to be a season of giving, but one local business owner has been hit hard by thieves.

The story was posted on a Facebook page called "To Catch a Thief-Spokane." The page cites everything from robberies to suspicious characters.

Kevin Gilbert wrote a post asking people to help locate his stolen vehicles and equipment from his kettle corn business along the Centennial Trail and East Indiana. He said 4 trucks were stolen over the last week. The latest happened on Christmas.

Gilbert said a black and silver 1997 Dodge pickup with Washington license plate B3488K that was stolen was the company’s workhorse and has a busted side door. The three other vehicles were stolen last week, a 1991 Chevy box van, a 2002 Dodge Ram and a 2004 Chevy Duramax Dually that had a 5th wheel hitch in the bed.

This wasn't all that the thieves took. Generators, air compressors, copper barrels and other equipment were also stolen. Some of the equipment was found at Action Recycling.

If you have any information that can help call Crime Check.

(© 2016 KREM)