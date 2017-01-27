Four-time felon arrested for 3 attempted Downtown carjackings

File photo

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police said they arrested a four-time felon after they said he tried to carjack three people Friday morning.

The investigation of the three carjackings in Downtown Spokane began around 8:00 a.m. Officials said one of the victims was stopped on the I-90 westbound off-ramp to Division St, and the other two victims were parked in separate vehicles in the back parking lot of the Goodwill Thrift Store on East 3rd Ave.

Police said the victims suffered minor injuries after the suspect tried to force them from their cars. One of the victims was a 67-year-old woman who suffered a neck injury after the suspect grabbed her by the neck and repeatedly yanked on her. The suspect was heard to be yelling at one of the victims, “Give me your car! Give me your car!” The suspect was located several blocks away by police and arrested.

The suspect has been identified as Jyreel D. Brandom, 23, who has extensive criminal history in Spokane, and is a four time convicted felon. Brandom was booked into the Spokane County Jail on two counts of first degree attempted robbery, and one count of second degree robbery.

