Former Spokane NAACP president legally changes name

Rachel Dolezal, the former leader of Spokane's NAACP chapter, gained nation attention in June when her parents announced she was born Caucasian, and had been deceiving people into thinking she was African American since 2004. In the coming weeks, Dolezal explained that she identified with the African American ethnicity. Dolezal did eventually step down from her leadership position at the NAACP on June 15. (Photo: KREM TV/Spokane, WA)

SPOKANE, Wash. –Former Spokane NAACP president Rachel Dolezal legally changed her name, according to the Daily Mail.

According to the article, the 39-year-old changed her name to Nkechi Amare Diallo in a Washington state court in October.

Nkechi is short for Nkechinyere, a name that comes from the Igbo language of Nigeria. The article states that the name means ‘what God has given’ or ‘gift of God.’

In 2015, Diallo (then Dolezal) was criticized for passing herself off as a black woman. She later acknowledge she is "Caucasian biologically," but said she identifies as a black woman.

