Former Spokane NAACP president legally changes name

SPOKANE, Wash. –Former Spokane NAACP president Rachel Dolezal legally changed her name, according to the Daily Mail.
According to the article, the 39-year-old changed her name to Nkechi Amare Diallo in a Washington state court in October.
Nkechi is short for Nkechinyere, a name that comes from the Igbo language of Nigeria. The article states that the name means ‘what God has given’ or ‘gift of God.’
In 2015, Diallo (then Dolezal) was criticized for passing herself off as a black woman. She later acknowledge she is "Caucasian biologically," but said she identifies as a black woman.
