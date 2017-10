Carl Sims (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The former coach of the Spokane Empire confirmed one of his former players, Carl Sims, died in a shooting in Downtown Spokane Saturday night.

Adam Shackleford said he learned the information from a number of his former player. They told him Sims was a bystander during a shooting outside Monterey Café Saturday night.

Sims played for the Empire in 2016.

