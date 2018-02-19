Former SPD sergeant accused of rape heads back to court Tuesday

Gordon Ennis attends hearing for a change of venue. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – A former Spokane Police sergeant accused of rape will be back in court Tuesday.

It has taken a long time for the case against former Spokane Police Sergeant Gordon Ennis to go to trial. It has been eight months since a mistrial was declared in June after jurors admitted to reading news coverage about it. Jury selection will begin Tuesday for the second time.

Ennis is charged with second degree rape. A fellow SPD officer accused him of sexually assaulting her at a house party in October of 2015. Documents said the victim described herself as "very intoxicated” at the party. She said she passed out in a guest bedroom and woke up to Ennis touching her inappropriately. She told detectives she tried to move away and heard Ennis say, "I gotta go, I gotta go home," in a panicked voice. Investigators said they later found the woman's DNA in Ennis's car on the gear shift and driver's side seat belt.

More than two years later, this case may finally go to trial. Just like last time, a large pool of 125 potential jurors will be called in for jury selection because finding people who do not already know about the case is still a concern.

Both sets of attorneys filed a joint motion for a change of venue in August asking for jurors from outside the area. But, there's still no ruling on that motion in the court file. During trial, several Spokane Police Department Employees are expected to testify.

The trial is expected to last three weeks.

