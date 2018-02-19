KREM
Close

Former SPD sergeant accused of rape heads back to court Tuesday

Lindsay Nadrich , KREM 2:13 PM. PST February 19, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash. – A former Spokane Police sergeant accused of rape will be back in court Tuesday. 

It has taken a long time for the case against former Spokane Police Sergeant Gordon Ennis to go to trial. It has been eight months since a mistrial was declared in June after jurors admitted to reading news coverage about it.  Jury selection will begin Tuesday for the second time.

Ennis is charged with second degree rape.  A fellow SPD officer accused him of sexually assaulting her at a house party in October of 2015. Documents said the victim described herself as "very intoxicated” at the party. She said she passed out in a guest bedroom and woke up to Ennis touching her inappropriately.  She told detectives she tried to move away and heard Ennis say, "I gotta go, I gotta go home," in a panicked voice. Investigators said they later found the woman's DNA in Ennis's car on the gear shift and driver's side seat belt.     

More than two years later, this case may finally go to trial. Just like last time, a large pool of 125 potential jurors will be called in for jury selection because finding people who do not already know about the case is still a concern.    

Both sets of attorneys filed a joint motion for a change of venue in August asking for jurors from outside the area. But, there's still no ruling on that motion in the court file. During trial, several Spokane Police Department Employees are expected to testify.

The trial is expected to last three weeks. 

© 2018 KREM-TV

KREM

SPD sergeant trial on recess until Monday

KREM

What's next for the mistrial of Sgt. Gordon Ennis

KREM

Judge declares mistrial for Sgt. Gordon Ennis

KREM

Sexual assault warrant details SPD officer's party

KREM

Spokane Sgt. booked for Second Degree Rape

KREM

Officer's rape charge impacts entire Spokane Police Dept.

KREM

City places SPD Sgt. charged with rape on layoff status

KREM

SPD Sgt. pleads not guilty to raping co-worker

KREM

Ennis rejoins Sabres after missing 3 months with concussion

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories