Former homeless man paints away hunger

SPOKANE, Wash. – There are many programs in the Inland Northwest aimed at helping the homeless. Volunteers collect food, clothing and donations to help those in need. It is always a labor of love, but it is especially the case for one Spokane man.

Salik Seville is using his talents to give back to the Inland Northwest homeless community.

Seville has seen some tough days, but when he picks up his paint brush…

“Peace. Just peace, man. That’s the beautiful part about it, man, just unbelievable peace,” said Seville.

Seville’s art studio is in his home. His easel is his living room wall.

At several points in his life, Seville had nowhere to call home. The Navy veteran has wandered all across the country and even to Canada to find stability. Seville credits the compassion and charity of the Inland Northwest for getting him back on his feet.

Now, Seville wants to be a positive force for others caught in the same poverty he knew. What better way than using his incredible talent?

“When I saw what was going on around the community, and I really thought about it, I said ‘You know what? I don’t want to just show my art just to show it, I want to use it to do something with it,’” said Seville.

Seville is trading his artwork for food and donations to local charities. He estimated more than 400 pounds of food have been donated already this month.

“Nobody chooses to be homeless. Nobody wants to not have a safe place to go, because that’s your safety. When you don’t have somewhere to go, you’re not safe. So I think that’s the biggest thing, is people just need to know that people care about them,” said Seville.

If you want to take home one of his paintings, it won't cost you much-- just a bag of food for the homeless.

If you would like to take a look at Seville’s artwork, you can find it on display at the Downtown Spokane Public Library. If you want to take a piece home with you, it will just cost you one bag of food.

Seville is donating the food to Meals on Wheels and Healthcare to Homeless Vets. The show runs the entire month of February.

