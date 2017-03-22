Flooding halts planting at south Spokane Co. farm

Flooding at Urban Eden Farms (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. -- Flooding at Urban Eden Farm has created a whole new and very large creek through the property.

The farm is located off Highway 195 in South Spokane County. While the water hasn't done much damage yet, it is keeping the farmers from planting for spring.

At Urban Eden Farms, they've lovingly named the creek, Crystal Creek. But over the last few days, Crystal Creek is starting to look more and more like Crystal River.

"The worst I've seen was when it was rushing down our back road and just watching the erosion. That was pretty bad. And it spreading like a 20 foot span --that was a little bit horrifying. Like a little but more than horrified," said part owner of Urban Eden Farms Tarawyn Waters

The road that is flood is the only way for farmer Crystal Harkins and Waters to get to the tools they need to start their spring planting.

"Especially our tiller, until we can build a bridge over the the creek. It's like you're forging a river-creek in order to get to your tools," said Waters

"It washed out part of our road so we can't really drive--so it's completely covered one of our roads," said farmer Krystal Harkins.

When the flooding was at its worst, Waters posted a video to the farm's Instagram page and quickly received several comments from the community offering to help.

"It was surprising! I feel like it just makes my heart lift to see that people are out there and they care and they also see what we do, and it's hard," said Waters.

The two have managed the new stream by building a few dams to redirect the flow to Latah Creek hoping that their little creek will soon return to normal.



© 2017 KREM-TV