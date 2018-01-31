First Night Spokane comes to an end

Fireworks (Photo: JEWEL SAMAD, AFP/Getty Images)

SPOKANE, Wash.— A Spokane tradition to bring in the New Year saw its last event this year.

Organizers of First Night Spokane said the event did not reach their attendance goal this year so it is done forever.

First Night Spokane executive director, Nanette Miller said that although the event was done she hoped somebody else would take over with a new celebration.

Miller said the goal was to get 8,000 people to show up but they needed at least 6,000 people to keep the event alive. Miller reported that just over 3,000 tickets were sold.





