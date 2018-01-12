Fire pits at the Ice Ribbon shut down due to safety concerns

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Fire Department officials said they shut down the fire pits at the Ice Ribbon in Riverfront Park due to safety concerns.

Spokane Fire Department Spokesperson Michele Anderson said they were concerned when they noticed children were getting too close to the flames. City of Spokane Spokesperson Brian Coddington said the concerns arose during the First Night celebration. The fire pits have been shut down ever since.

Anderson said the city is working to correct the issue by purchasing grates to go over the fire pits. They will reopen once those grates come in.

The Ice Ribbon itself is still open for business.

