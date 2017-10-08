071413-fire-truck.jpg (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane fire crews put out two fires in Hillyard Saturday night into Sunday morning.



First, just after 7:30 p.m. firefighters responded to a fire near the intersection of North Regal and East Francis Avenue. Crews found the fire had spread from a pile of debris to a fence, motorhome and a shed. Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading further. Officials said he fire caused extensive damage to the motorhome, fence and shed. There was also minor damage done to two vehicles.

Then at 1:30 a.m., crews responded to another fire on East Diamond Avenue between North cook Street and North Lacey Street. When crews arrived they found a detached single car garage on fire in the backyard of a home. Authorities said the fire spread quickly to a larger sized shop on the west of side of the property. Officials said the fire destroyed the one car garage and heavily damaged the shop.

The cause of the fires remain under investigation by the Spokane Fire Department’s Special investigation Unit. Investigators said they believe both fires are unrelated.

No injuries were reported in either fire.

© 2017 KREM-TV