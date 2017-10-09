KREM
Fire crews on scene at structure fire, eastbound lane closed at E. Wellesley near Nevada.

Staff , KREM 7:44 PM. PDT October 09, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. — Fire crews are responding to a structure fire in North Spokane on the 900 block of East Wellesley avenue.

Spokane Fire Department is at the scene.  Crews closed off the east bound lane of E. Wellesley near Nevada.

 

 

 

 

 

 

KREM 2 has a crew at the scene.

