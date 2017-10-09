Fire crews on scene at structure fire, eastbound lane closed at E. Wellesley near Nevada.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Fire crews are responding to a structure fire in North Spokane on the 900 block of East Wellesley avenue.

Spokane Fire Department is at the scene. Crews closed off the east bound lane of E. Wellesley near Nevada.

SFD is on scene of a structure fire. They've closed off the east bound lane of E. Wellesley near Nevada. pic.twitter.com/othYow3xS9 — Alexa Block (@KREMAlexa) October 10, 2017

Watch for traffic near the intersection of Nevada and Wellesley. I'm still waiting for details on the fire. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/DLHe7kyqQU — Alexa Block (@KREMAlexa) October 10, 2017

Several crews are on scene this is Hoffman Street just off of Nevada Street. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/P0cXtEHIx2 — Alexa Block (@KREMAlexa) October 10, 2017

KREM 2 has a crew at the scene.

