Final weekend of ice skating at Riverfront Park's Ice Palace

The Ice Palace (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Enjoy one last skate this weekend at the Ice Palace in Riverfront Park before it closes on Sunday, February 26.

Come fall, the new ice ribbon and ice pond are scheduled to be open for the community to enjoy.

Hours for the Ice Palace at Riverfront Park’s Final Weekend:

Friday: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.

Admission: $3.50 for youth, seniors and military; $5.00 for adults

Skate Rental: $3.50

Food/Beverage: Freshly made pizza, hot cocoa and s’mores packets are available at the Pavilion Café with complementary outdoor fire pits to roast your marshmallows on.

The U.S. Pavilion, built for Expo ’74, became the home rink residents now known as the Ice Palace. More than 33,000 people skate recreationally at the Ice Palace annually, in addition to those who skate for group lessons, hockey, and curling.

The ice ribbon and pond concept came from community input to select the design elements or the new park. It will be the first of its kind on the west coast following models in Chicago, Indiana, and Washington D.C.

The ribbon will be located along the corner of Spokane Falls Blvd. and Post St. in Riverfront Park, near the metal Bloomsday runners. There will be a shared ticketing facility for ice skating and SkyRide, along with party rooms and concessions. In warmer months, the concrete ribbon and pond can be used for programmed events like art walks or farmer’s markets, and for recreation.

The Pavilion, home of the current Ice Palace, will become an event space. The design team for the Pavilion project will be selected this spring.

