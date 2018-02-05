Fight with frying pans escalates to stabbing in Spokane Valley

File photo

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A woman was arrested Sunday night after a fight broke out between family members.

Officials said Amanda Kayioni was booked into the Spokane County Jail for first degree assault.

Spokane Valley deputies were called to an apartment on E. Alki for a reported stabbing at 10:45 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities said the arriving deputies learned the adult victim and Kayioni began arguing in the kitchen and it escalated into the two hitting each other with frying pans. A third family member took the pans away from them but minutes later, officials said Kayioni armed herself with a knife and started stabbing the victim in the upper arm.

Deputies said the third family member intervened again and disarmed Kayioni. The victim was transported to the hospital where she received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Kayioni was arrested without incident. Major Crimes Detectives were also called to the scene to continue the investigation.

