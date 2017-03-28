Ferris HS football coach accused of exposing himself no longer coach

(Photo: Spokane Public Schools, Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Public School officials confirmed Tuesday that Jim Sharkey is no longer the head football coach at Ferris High School.

District Spokesperson Kevin Morrison the head football coach position has been opened up to current employees within the district. The job will be opened up to the public Friday if no one internal is interested.

Morrison did confirm Sharkey is still a teacher at Ferris but is still on paid administrative leave.

Documents obtained by KREM 2 claim Sharkey exposed himself to several players during a high school football camp at a ranch owned by Bobby Brett in Cataldo, Idaho. Documents say he did it as a joke and then lied about it when confronted by administrators. Documents also bring up allegations of physically abusive group hazing between members of Sharkey's football team.

The notes show Sharkey strongly denied both of the allegations in meetings with the district. He even called the exposure claim "the biggest lie" he had ever heard.

Officials said there are still witnesses being contacted as part of the investigation. On March 3, the Spokane Public Schools director of safety forwarded the allegations to the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office to determine whether or not there should be any criminal charges filed against Sharkey.

School district leaders could not say when the personnel issue with Sharkey would be resolved. They also said they would hand over any internal findings to police and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement. Sharkey has not been charged with anything at this time. Both the school district and Shoshone County Sheriff's Office are still investigating.

