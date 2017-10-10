Felons arrested after yelling racial slurs, threatening black man with gun

File photo

SPOKANE, Wash. – Two convicted felons were arrested for multiple felony assault charges and malicious harassment, according to Spokane Police officials.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 11:30 p.m. Sunday where eight or nine shots had been fired at a home on North Wiscomb Street near North Standard Street. Witnesses said a car had sped away from the scene.

Spokane Police leaders said the victim of the shooting was a black man who had contact with the suspects minutes earlier. The victim told officials one of the suspects had called him racial slurs, punched him in the face and threatened him with a gun.

Investigators later determined Jason Cooper, 32, and Donald Prichard, 36, were responsible for the shooting after collecting statements and evidence. Spokane Police said Cooper made statements and had body marking supportive of white supremacy. Police said Cooper is a 12 time convicted felon and Prichard is a 16 time convicted felon.

Authorities said Cooper was later located in Downtown Spokane and Prichard was located at his home. Police said a 9 mm pistol, .38 caliber pistol and a .45 caliber pistol also located in connection to the investigation.

Cooper was booked into the Spokane County Jail for five counts of first degree assault, one count of malicious harassment and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. Prichard was booked into the Spokane County Jail for five counts of first degree assault, one count of malicious harassment and three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

