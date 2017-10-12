SPOKANE, Wash. -- The FBI is investigating a hate crime after two men were arrested for punching a 66-year-old black man in the face and shooting at his home in Spokane.

Jason Cooper and Donald Prichard are facing assault and malicious harassment charges. Court records show one of them lived next to the victim.

People who know the men told police they believe they are white supremacists. Cooper has the words "white power" tattooed on his leg, according to one witness.

The FBI said it is concerned about this case because it is potentially hate-motivated and is not only an attack on the victim, but threatens an entire community. The FBI's office in Spokane and the U.S. Attorney General's office has opened a civil rights investigation. The FBI said it will work with the Spokane Police Department to determine if there is a federal civil rights violation.

