Father accused of assaulting baby daughter in hospital, witness tampering

Logan Rose makes his first appearance in court on Jan. 27, 2017 following child assault and witness tampering charges.

SPOKANE, Wash. --- The man arrested after hospital staff saw him violently throw his 10-month-old against a hospital bed appeared in court Friday, with upgraded charges.

Logan Rose, 19, now faces first degree child assault charges and a tampering with a witness call.

Rose is accused of throwing his young daughter against a gurney after she had already been admitted to the hospital for a head injury.

Rose admitted to deputies he may have thrown her down a “little harder” than he should have. When he was asked about the initial head injury, a skull fracture and severe brain bleeding, for which his daughter had been admitted, he said he did not know how it happened and immediately sought medical attention.

Rose’s girlfriend and the mother of the 10-month-old told detectives she had gone to the store and left Rose in charge of the little girl and their 3-year-old son on Wednesday. When she came home, she gave the younger child a bath and noticed a large, raised bump on her head.

When the mother questioned Rose about it, she said he told her he did not know how it got there.

The two brought their daughter to the Spokane Valley Hospital, where hospital staff gave her a CT scan. Afterward, a physician’s assistant told detectives the girl was standing up and hanging on the railing of the hospital bed, acting “hyper” when she explained the girl’s skull fracture and brain bleed diagnosis.

Hospital staff said Rose threw the girl down, and yelled “go to sleep!” before sticking a pacifier in the girl’s mouth.

He shouted angrily, the physician’s assistant said, about how horrible he believes Valley Hospital is, and asked why they didn’t get the results of the scan sooner. She said Rose picked up the girl again, chased the 3-year-old a little way so the monitor wires were getting tight on the baby’s arm. She said Rose then pinched the 3-year-old, and he began to cry.

Logan Rose told deputies he had previously been arrested for assault after stabbing someone during a fight a couple of years ago. — Lindsay Nadrich (@KREMLindsay) January 27, 2017

A doctor told detectives the force needed to cause the girl’s initial injuries to her head was greater than the force from a child slipping and falling on their head.

Detectives found a jail phone call from Rose to his girlfriend the following day. In it, he denied injuring the child, and claimed someone else was responsible for hurting her.

“I want to know who did it,” he said to his girlfriend and the mother of his children on the recorded call. “You need to get our daughter back.”

Rose also told the woman that he did not know how long he would be behind bars.

“So you better prove to them that I didn’t do s*** wrong,” he said.

Friday, a judge issued a no-contact order for Rose, so he is not allowed to see his daughter.

Logan Rose is appearing in court on charges of 1st degree child assault & witness tampering. pic.twitter.com/uqx30JERry — Lindsay Nadrich (@KREMLindsay) January 27, 2017

