Family safely escapes N. Spokane house fire

Flames (Photo: AP GRAPHICS BANK)

SPOKANE, Wash. – A detached carport was damaged by a fire in North Spokane Monday night.

Around 7:21 p.m., the Spokane Fire Department and a crew from Spokane Fire District 9 were dispatched to a reported house fire with adults and three children still inside the home.

A large column of smoke could be seen by fire crews prior to their arrival. Additional apparatuses and personnel were assigned to handle the potentially trapped civilians.

When crews arrived on scene, they quickly determined all occupants of the structure, including the children, had escaped unharmed. The majority of the fire was found to be in a detached carport at the rear of the home.

There was limited extension of fire into the home, but it was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

There were no injuries reported to civilians or fire personnel.

The cause of the fire is currently undetermined and is under investigation by the Spokane Fire Department Special Investigation Unit.

