Family of woman who died after fall on Ice Ribbon says she was always laughing

(Photo: Memorial Fund for Lorae Sims)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The family of the woman who died after being critically injured on the Riverfront Park Ice Ribbon is speaking out.

Lorae Sims died after a fall on the ice. There is a GoFundMe page set up for her medical and funeral costs. As of Monday evening, it has raised nearly $800 with a goal of $40,000.

KREM 2 spoke to Sims’ brother Arley Roemer and her nephew Barry Roemer. Arley said his sister was the nicest, sweetest person you could meet. He also shared what happened on Friday that led to her passing.

"It's a horrible tragic accident that we would have never guessed. She fell and hit her head on the ice at about 3:30 p.m. and was unconscious immediately. They got her to the hospital and they never got her to respond. Her eyes didn't do anything she didn't have any feeling and wouldn't respond to the touch,” Arley said “They did a CT scan and found that parts of her brain had started to die and so they put her on life support in the ICU room and tried to keep her going to see if there was any improvement by Saturday morning and there wasn't. They said it had gotten worse. They told us that if they unplug her she'll be gone. It was at that point we decided she was gone."

Arley said Sims’ organs were donated and she passed after the surgery on Sunday. Sims' nephew Barry is one of many to say how great of a person his aunt was.

"She was laughing at everything always had something to say. She was super nice. I mean that smile I'm sure everyone has seen a picture of is what her face looked like all the time. She was a really good person and it happened to probably the most favorite person in the family," Barry said.

Barry added that just a few weeks ago, Lorae celebrated her birthday with her family at the ice ribbon with a brand new pair of skates.



