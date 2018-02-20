Family of fallen baby hold forum on child abuse safety

Baby Caiden (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Nearly one year ago, Caiden Henry died at just 9-months-old. The man suspected of being responsible for his death is awaiting trial.

In Spokane County, child abuse cases have spiked by a quarter in the last decade. It adds up to about 5,000 cases a year.

Caiden left an impact that could last generations. In Spokane, he has become the face of child abuse and the driving force to prevent it.

"I think this is gonna be the start of something great that can be the model across the state and across the country," Caiden’s aunt Kitara Johnson said.

On Tuesday night, Caiden's family held a forum on keeping our children safe here in Spokane. It was the first-ever local event devoted entirely to child abuse prevention. Some of our local elected leaders, other families and agencies were all in attendance.

A panel of experts sounded off on what needs to change in the area. Among the proposals was setting up mentoring and tutoring programs for stressed out parents, putting together stricter guidelines for hiring childcare workers and working to retrofit certain businesses to hold childcare centers, including churches.

Then, there is the issue of funding. Out of a $621 million state budget, experts said only one percent of that money goes to childcare help.

