Fairchild AFB welcomes new squadron of KC-135s

Team Fairchild welcome a new squadron of KC-135 Stratotankers. (Photo: KREM)

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – Fairchild Air Force Base welcomed a new squadron of KC-135 Stratotankers at a relocation and assumption of command ceremony Thursday morning.

The 384th Air Refueling Squadron, also known as the “Squarepatchers,” joined the 92nd Refueling Wing at Fairchild and will be commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Sean R. McClune.

Lieutenant Colonel Sean R. McClune. (Photo: KREM)

“We are the air refueling center of excellence and we will continue that mission,” said Lt. Col. McClune.

The Squadron was previously at McConnell Air Force Base in Kansas for more than 43 years. The nine aircraft of the 384th are being relocated after MAFB was designated as the new KC-46A Pegasus base.

Following the new additions, FAFB is now home to three flying squadrons and 44 aircraft. Team Fairchild is expected to receive approximately 50 new personnel that will join existing airmen to support the squadron.

Lt. Col. McClune has served as the Executive Officer for the Headquarters Air Mobility Command Directorate of Strategic Plans, Requirements and Programs. He also worked as the 618th Air and Space Operations Center liaison, as well as Chief of the 618 AOC Enduring Operations Branch. He has been responsible for planning, scheduling and directing a fleet of nearly 1,300 airmen and is a senior pilot with over 2,700 hours in military aircraft.

“The relationship Fairchild has with Spokane is incredible. The 384th is just part of story that we’re happy to share. These aircraft, this squadron, will bring increased capability and capacity to Fairchild Air Force Base,” said Lt. Col. McClune. “Our strategic location in terms of world events makes us vital to national security. This is just part of the story we’re happy to share, excited to share. It’s a really great day for Fairchild and Spokane.”

