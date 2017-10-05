Fairchild AFB expands water sampling area

Water testing at Anatek Labs (Photo: KREM)

FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. – The Air Force announced Thursday they will be expanding its sampling area and is asking for help to identify drinking water wells for potential sampling.

Air Force officials said they are planning to sample 30 well, including wells between the sampling area immediately northwest of the phase three sampling area where sampling is taking place roughly one mile south and two miles north of Highway 2.

Air Force leaders said so far they have sampled 98 wells to determine if Perfluorooctanesulfonate (PFOS) and Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) are present in drinking water supplies at levels above the Environmental Protection Agency’s health advisory. Officials said 55 wells did not have detectable levels of PFOS/PFOA, 29 had levels below the advisory and 14 were found to have levels above the advisory. The Air Force is providing alternative water sources for residents who use the contaminated wells.

