FAA restricts drone flights near Grand Coulee Dam and other sites

Documents obtained by USA TODAY through a Freedom of Information Act request uncovered more than a dozen attempts to transport contraband into federal prisons in the past five years. (Photo: Getty Images)

SPOKANE, Wash --- The Federal Aviation Administration is banning drone flights within 400 feet of several national landmarks.

The FAA announced the no-fly drone zones at ten Department of Interior sites on Thursday. The no-fly zones are taking effect on October 5.

The restricted sites include Boston national Historical park, Philadelphia’s Independence National Historical Park, the Statue of Liberty, Mount Rushmore, and Jefferson Expansion Memorial in St. Louis, Missouri.

There are five dams on the list too, Nevada’s Hoover Dam, Shasta and Folsom Dams in California, Arizona’s Glen Canyon Dam and Washington’s Grand Coulee Dam.

Drone violators might face civil penalties and criminal charges.

The FAA said the new restrictions came at the request of U.S. national security and law enforcement agencies.

© 2017 Associated Press