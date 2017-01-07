Experiment: How long does it take for soda cans to explode in the cold?

Pop cans explode in the frigid temperatures (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – It all started with a picture.

A Montana Sheriff’s office shared a photo of Pepsi cans that had exploded in a car due to the freezing temperatures.

So, here at KREM 2 News we wanted to see just how long it would take for the same thing to happen in our frigid temperatures.

We put a variety of different sodas in one of our old news vehicles around 6 p.m. Thursday night. We also put a GoPro in the car to catch the explosions. By 4 p.m. one of the diet sodas had burst and by later that night all of the cans exploded.

We put a bunch of cans of soda in an old station car in the frigid cold and waited for them to explode. Nearly 24 hours later... pic.twitter.com/0LhKnZvYGL — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) January 7, 2017

Turns out it takes regular Coke longer to freeze because its sugar content lowers the freezing point. The diet coke exploded a few hours before the plain Coke.

(© 2017 KREM)