CHENEY, Wash. -- Flyers are popping up on college campuses in the Spokane area and across the country.

They promote a national organization which the Southern Poverty Law Center says is a white supremacist group.

Last week, the flyers were posted at Eastern Washington University and Gonzaga. On Tuesday, EWU came together to spread a message of love, inclusion and positivity.

They came together for a Unity Rally after the signs were posted on campus last week. They want students and staff to know that they do not condone or accept racism or racist acts.

"It hurt a lot of people I felt very targeted and concerned that this was happening in my community," said student Jasmine Hernandez.

Gonzaga University also reported three stickers on their campus around same time Eastern students began seeing them. But, they were not up for long.

"We will not allow racism to set foot on this campus," Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion Dr. Shari Clarke said.

Students tore down the signs, and looked to build up one another.



