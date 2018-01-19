KREM
Ethics Commission to hear another complaint against Mayor Condon over Straub dismissal

Kaitlin Riordan , KREM 5:37 PM. PST January 19, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Ethics Commission is yet again set to hear a complaint over what Mayor David Condon said during a press conference following the dismissal of former Spokane Police Chief Frank Straub.

The Ethics Commission had a preliminary hearing on Tuesday and voted unanimously to scheduled a full hearing on the complaint. The commission did not decide on the merits of the complaint. A date for the hearing has not been set. It will likely be scheduled in the next month or two. 

Former City Council President Joe Shogan filed the ethics complaint saying Condon and City Administrator Theresa Saunders violated the Code of Ethics through “commission of acts of moral turpitude or dishonesty.”

The complaint says Condon and Saunders “knowingly and intentionally withheld information from the public (and the city council) regarding former Spokane Police Spokesperson, Monique Cotton’s, sexual harassment allegations” against Straub.

The complaint cites an independent investigation that said Condon lied on September 22, 2015 when a reporter asked him, “Were there any sexual harassment complaints lodged against Frank?” and he said no. The investigation also said Sanders publicly denied knowledge of any difficulties between Straub and Cotton.  

The complaint also lists the possible subpoenas for Condon, Saunders and City Council Member Karen Stratton.   

The Chair of the Ethics Commission recused himself from the vote to hold the hearing due to his relationship with Stratton. Stratton signed an affidavit as part of the complaint. 

A similar complaint was filed against Condon by the National Organization of Women back in  July 2016. The complaint was dropped in September 2016 after reaching a settlement.  

KREM 2 reached out to city leaders for comment on the complaint. No one was immediately available. 

