ESD invites visit by Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos

Betsy DeVos arrives for her Secretary of Education confirmation hearing in the Trump administration on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on January 17, 2016. (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

SPOKANE, Wash. – In an open letter, the superintendent of the educational service district invited Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to travel to the district.

Superintendent Michael Dunn invited Secretary DeVos so that northeast Washington could share their hard work.

In the open letter, Dunn said “On behalf of the outstanding schools, school districts, educators and particularly students in the region served by our ESD, I am extending an invitation for you to travel to Washington state, northeast Washington specifically, so that we might share with you our ongoing hard work and abiding commitment to excellence for each of the young people we are privileged to serve.”

Dunn said in the letter that he has closely followed Secretary DeVos’ nomination and has "researched, read, and listened to" as much information he could find.

Dunn said in the open letter, “Accurate or not, it seems evident that your view of the QUALITY of education in our nation is not particularly positive, and it also seems clear that your direct experience with and connection to public education is somewhat limited.”

The superintendent mentioned that once a month all the superintendents and other leaders throughout the region meet up and would be appreciative if Secretary DeVos would make the trip. Dunn also wished the new Secretary of Education his best wishes as she begins her tenure.

