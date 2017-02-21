Eric Church shuts down scalpers, re-releases tickets to Spokane show

Eric Church (Photo: Getty Images)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Eric Church released more tickets to his show in Spokane on Tuesday.

Spokane Arena officials said the tickets had got into the hands of scalpers. Church’s team said they canceled the scalped tickets and re-released them to the public.

The tickets went back on sale at noon Tuesday. Church’s management team said they used a proprietary program to to go through purchases to make sure tickets were bought by actual concert goers. They said they re-released tickets that were believed to be bought by scalpers.

Tickets are $27.00, $49.00, $69.00 & $89.00 and are available while supplies last for Eric’s show on March 17 at www.ticketswest.com or by phone at 800.325.SEAT.

(© 2017 KREM)