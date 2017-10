SPOKANE, Wash.—Avista Utilities reported an outage in the Spokane South Hill area Tuesday morning.

Avista’s outage map showed an estimated 2,331 customers were affected by the outage.

Reports said the power was reported out just before 9:00 a.m. Avista estimated the restoration time would be 12:00 p.m.

Avista reported the cause was equipment failure.

