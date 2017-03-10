KREM
Electrical fire destroys Spokane Valley duplex

Staff , KREM 4:07 PM. PST March 10, 2017

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. --- An electrical fire destroyed a duplex in the Spokane Valley on Friday.

Fire fighters said they responded to the fire Friday afternoon at 120 N. Bannon after a homeowner called 911.

Emergency responders said the homeowner had been outside in the backyard when she tried to go inside and discovered her house was on fire. Two cats and hamsters did not survive the fire, and it was a total loss.

SVFD said the cause of the fire was determined to be electrical. 

