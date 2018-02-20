Eight arrested, drugs and money seized in raid of Red Top Motel

Items seized in search warrant served at the Red Top Motel. (Photo: Bloomer, Patrick, KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Valley investigators arrested eight people after serving search warrants at the Red Top Motel Tuesday morning.

Spokane Valley Investigative Unit detectives have been investigating repeated criminal activity at the Red Top Motel for two months. Officials said since January 2017, the Red Top Motel on E. Trent has had over 100 calls for service. Detectives said several of the calls had resulted in the arrests of known criminals who traffic drugs and stolen property. Authorities said before Tuesday’s operation, eight subjects had been arrested for various property and drug related crimes related to the motel.

Detectives said they also received information that the managers of the motel, Mark Rosenberg, 56, and his girlfriend Vicki Kerr, 61, were involved in and allowed criminal activity to happen there. They later learned that Rosenberg and Kerr were selling drugs and were hanging out with known repeat offenders, fugitives and gang members.

Detectives requested and were granted a search warrant for the Red Top Motel Office, managers quarters and six other rooms at the motel. The SWAT team, Spokane County deputies, three K9 units, members of the Safe Streets Task Force, Spokane Regional Auto Theft Task and Washington State Department of Corrections were asked to help.

Authorities said the warrant was served at 6:00 a.m. Detectives arrested eight people, seized two cars, more than $4,000 in cash, coins, silver and gold. Investigators also found meth, heroin and drug paraphernalia. Several stolen credit cards were also recovered and detectives are working to contact the card owners.

Rosenberg and Kerr were charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and four counts of unlawful use of a building for drug purposes. Daniel Coy, 49, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, three counts of felony violation of a domestic violence protection order-prior convictions and a felony Washington State Department of Corrections community custody hold. Audra Adams, 49, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and a misdemeanor warrant for criminal conspiracy. Gregory Finch, 63, was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Evelyn Paris, 48, was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Kasia Grygny, 28, was booked for an unrelated misdemeanor third degree theft warrant. Jerrianne Spence, 39, was booked for possession of a controlled substance.

Detectives are still searching for three cars and 11 more subjects they have probable cause to arrest.

Here is a partial list of people detectives are looking to contact and arrest:

Kailey R. Flamand, 20-year-old white female: Two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Damon T. Green, 23-year-old black male: Possession of a controlled substance and domestic violence order of protection violation.

Brandon C. Batke, 23-year-old white male: Two counts possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and a felony Washington State Department of Corrections warrant.



John L. Chapman, 32-year-old black male: Possession of a controlled substance.



Brandin K. Miner, 29-year-old white male: Possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident or can help locate any of these people are asked to call Detective Thurman at 509-477-3287.

© 2018 KREM-TV