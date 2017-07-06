East Central neighbors think series of fires are suspicious

SPOKANE, Wash. – Neighbors in the East Central neighborhood are worried about a series of fires in the area.

Officials have received reports of several incidents in this East Central neighborhood here at 3rd and Lacy. After a fire Wednesday night and another one Thursday, neighbors said they think it is too many to just be a coincidence.

"Well I thought I heard a firecracker and I laid there and listened for a second and then all the sudden I heard kind of a whoosh," said Gayle Knight, who witnessed one of the fires.

Knight sprang into action after seeing a garage, which is now a pile of charred rubble, on fire around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

"Ran outside to the neighbor's house that has the garage and knocked on their door to make sure they knew the fire was there," Knight explained.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

"That's right out my bedroom window and I could feel the heat coming in my room, thank goodness the wind was either dead or going a different way because it didn't fill our houses with smoke," Knight said.

Neighbors in the area said this is not the only fire they have had this week. Early Thursday afternoon, KREM 2 spoke with another woman who lives about a block away from Knight who also had a fire in her alley. Firefighters responded and quickly kept her garage from going up in flames, so only the ground is charred. The woman said there is a propane tank in her garage, so had the fire spread, she worries it would have exploded making things much worse.

Knight also said neighbors have reported other fires in the area and they worry someone is intentionally setting the fires.

Spokane Fire officials said they are officially investigating. The cause of the fires have not been determined.

