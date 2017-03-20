E. Upriver closed due to flood waters

Flooding on Upriver (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Drivers are being urged to avoid the area of East Upriver Drive between East Mission Avenue and North Greene Street.

Spokane Police and the Street Department have closed the road in both directions because it is completely covered by water in several spots. Several cars have been caught up in the water already and the water level is expected to rise for the next several days. Officials said several cars have also been abandoned in the water.

City leaders ask that you use an alternate route. They expect the road to be closed for the foreseeable future.

