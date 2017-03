Crash at 29th and Pittsburg (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police believe the cause of a three car crash on the South Hill may be driving under the influence.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. at 29th and Pittsburg. Officials said a SUV and two other cars were involved. Victims of the crash reportedly have minor injuries.

Eastbound lanes of 29th were shut down while crews investigated.

