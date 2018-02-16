DSHS 'not setup' for Trump's proposed SNAP food boxes

Getty image (Photo: 2004 Getty Images)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Tens of thousands of people in our community get help putting dinner on their tables through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Proposed changes to the program would take away the ability to choose what food they get. A 2019 budget proposal released this week by the Trump Administration would change how low-income families and adults receive food benefits. Under the proposal, households who get $90 or more per month in SNAP benefits would get a portion of their benefits in the form of a USDA Foods Package.

“What you would expect from a staples box, there's some peanut butter, some beans, some of those sorts of shelf stable types of food that will hold for a while," said Department of Social and Health Services Director for the Community Service Division Babs Roberts.

Roberts said they have concerns about the prepackaged boxes.

“It does limit their options for healthy eating, we have some concerns that everything provided in that box isn't necessarily healthy or fresher foods,” she said.

The proposal touts savings saying it would significantly reduce the SNAP budget. As it stands now, Roberts said they are not setup to hand out food packages, so money would need to be spent on infrastructure to setup a distribution method.

“I'm a little bit concerned that I don't know of any state that is prepared to implement such a proposal. We're not currently setup to be able to distribute food boxes,” Roberts said.

Getting to the box distribution site could be a problem for many who enrolled in the program.

"Transportation for low income families, adults, and others, it's an issue in many places," she explained.

While we are still a long ways off from changes to SNAP, DSHS said there is a lot to consider because of the big impact it would have on low income families.

