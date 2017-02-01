Dry weather helps Spokane road crews fill potholes

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane City officials said the break from the wet weather has helped them get out there and fix up the potholes around time.

City leaders said they are making a lot of progress when it comes to repairing the potholes around town. New moisture expected to be moving into our area, they are concerned it could be a setback.

The city's phone calls about potholes has been cut by more than half. Right now, they are getting 40 calls a day about potholes when just a few weeks ago they were receiving about 90 calls a day.

City leaders said the recent pothole issues stem from October rain water. The 3 to 4 feet of frozen ground is still there. When temperatures fluctuate and it rains or snows, we see the ground under the pavement thawing and freezing, pushing the pavement out of place. A spokesperson with the city said they expect to see the same thawing and freezing cycle happen with new round of wet weather and they plan on sticking to their pothole protocol.

