Drunk driver who killed teen on Hwy 395 sentenced to 10.5 years

Ramiro Sanchez (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The man who killed one teenager and injured another in a drunk driving crash back in June of 2016 was sentenced to about 10.5 years in prison Thursday.

Ramiro Sanchez plead guilty to vehicular homicide and vehicular assault. Sanchez will also serve 18 months community custody when he is released.

Police said Bailey Roach was driving down Highway 395 on June 18 with Taigan Balbi when they were hit by Sanchez. A witness told police Sanchez was going over 100 mph. The passenger in Sanchez’s car told police he was calling out his speed as he was driving just prior to the crash. According to court documents, Sanchez admitted to drinking before the crash.Sanchez was driving with a blood alcohol level of .11

Roach died at the scene. Balbi was seriously injured in the crash and was in a coma for nearly three weeks.

Several people spoke in court Thursday on behalf of the teens. The woman who held Bailey as he died said, "I have so much pain for all the families involved." Words cannot explain how this has impacted my life."

Taigen's dad also spoke saying, "Words can never express how your selfish act has impacted not only the Roach family and my family, but the entire community." Bailey's mother also said, "The loss of Bailey has consumed me"

Ramiro Sanchez spoke and the hearing saying he does want to accept responsibility for his actions.

Bailey's dad wanted to thank the community for their support through this. The judge said there is no sentence that will make this right or bring Bailey back.

