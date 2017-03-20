Drone video shows wide spread flooding in north Spokane Co.

Flooding on Little Spokane River (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – North Spokane County is seeing some of the worst flooding in more than a decade.

Drone video shows the Little Spokane River has overflowed its bank. Grassy areas and picnic gazebos that are so popular with visitors are now underwater. A foot bridge that usually goes over the river is also underwater.

The good news is the water is not expected to get any worse. In fact, it's going to keep getting lower and lower from here.

