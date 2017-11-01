Dozens protest decision to allow man accused of killing baby out on bail

SPOKANE, Wash. – Dozens gathered Wednesday night outside the Spokane County Courthouse to protest a judge’s decision to allow an accused child murderer to go home with his wife and children while he awaits trial.

Joshua Mobley is accused of killing 9-month-old Caiden Henry while he was babysitting the child. The decision to allow him to be released on bail has outraged the young victim’s family.

Protests against Mobley's release go far beyond the gathering Wednesday night. Caiden's family has now started a petition that would change the process of bail in Washington. As of Wednesday night, the petition already had 3,000 signatures. They are also working to strengthen childcare background checks.

Mobley is scheduled to go to trial in February.

© 2017 KREM-TV