Downtown Macy's building renamed 'The M'

SPOKANE, Wash. – The owner of the old Macy’s building in Downtown Spokane officially renamed the space on Thursday.

Centennial Properties will call the building “The M.” After the building was purchased in September 2016, a name the building contest was opened to the community. Nearly four hundred entries were received and four finalists were chosen in November. “The M” was chosen after much deliberation.

Building owners say the first two floors of the building will house top national retailers and the floors above the retail space will be residential apartments.

(© 2017 KREM)