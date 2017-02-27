Dolezal's parents decline to comment on homelessness claims

Rachel Dolezal, the former leader of Spokane's NAACP chapter, gained nation attention in June when her parents announced she was born Caucasian, and had been deceiving people into thinking she was African American since 2004. In the coming weeks, Dolezal explained that she identified with the African American ethnicity. Dolezal did eventually step down from her leadership position at the NAACP on June 15. (Photo: KREM TV/Spokane, WA)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The parents of former Spokane NAACP President Rachel Dolezal declined to comment on her claims that she is nearing homelessness.

Dolezal recently told The Guardian she is jobless and feeding her family with food stamps. She said she has applied for over 100 jobs, but no one will hire her. Dolezal has even changed her name on legal documents.

In 2015, Dolezal was criticized for passing herself off as a black woman. She later acknowledged she is “Caucasian biologically,” but said she identifies as a black woman.

In June 2015, KREM 2 News’ Taylor Viydo spoke with Dolezal’s parents who shared photos of her as a child and said she was biologically white – not black.

The Guardian article details Dolezal’s relationship with her parents, stating it is almost non-existent.

Taylor Viydo spoke with Dolezal’s father again on Monday. Larry Dolezal declined comment on his daughter’s living situation. He said he and his wife still love their daughter and want to see her.

Larry Dolezal added that he and his wife want to see their new grandson. They have not yet met the one-year-old.

