Dolezal tells Today: 'I don't identify as African-American, I identify as black'

Spokane City Council President Stuckart said he was unhappy with how the Rachel Dolezal controversy has made Spokane look in the eyes of the nation. (Photo: KREM.com)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Former Spokane NAACP President Rachel Dolezal appear on NBC’s Today Show on Monday.

During an interview with Savannah Guthrie, she said she still identifies as black but with a distinction.

"I don't identify as African-American, I identify as black,'' she said. "I am part of the pan-African diaspora."

Back in 2015, Dolezal was criticized for passing herself off as a black woman. Dolezal later acknowledged she is "Caucasian biologically," but said she identifies as a black woman. In June 2015, KREM 2 News' Taylor Viydo spoke with the parents of Dolezal who shared photos of her as a child and said Dolezal was biologically white -- not black.

Dolezal’s appearance on the show comes as her new memoir, “In Full Color: Finding my Place in a Black and White World” is released.

Two years after the controversy, Dolezal told Guthrie that she did not make a distinction between supporting black causes and identifying as a black woman.

"I really just prefer to be exactly who I am, and black is really the closest race and cultural category that represents the essence of who I am," she said.

Back in February, Dolezal told the Guardian she is jobless and feeding her family with food stamps. She said she had applied for over 100 jobs but no one will hire her. She’s even changed her name on legal documents.

