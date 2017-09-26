Puppy who went missing in N. Spokane burglary reunited with owner

Dale the puppy reunited with his owner (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – A puppy who went missing after a home break-in in North Spokane was found Tuesday.

The 9-week-old Blue Heeler named Dale was spotted with someone by a Good Samaritan at a gas station near 4th and Maple. They ended up taking Dale and contacted his owners.

Kyle Alvarez woke up Sunday morning and something was not right. He said his front door, back door and side doors were all open. He believes that sometime between 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. someone broke into this home. His phone and wallet were missing. He also discovered Dale, his housemate’s dog, was missing. They have only had Dale for two weeks.

They had posted all over Facebook and put up posters in order to help find Dale.

Spokane Police said the investigation into the burglary is ongoing.

SCRAPS leaders said it is rare to have someone go into a home and take a pet. They get more calls about pets being taken out of people's yards. So they recommend you do not leave your pet unattended in public. They also strongly encourage pet owners to microchip and license their pet.

© 2017 KREM-TV