Dog decoys scare off geese at Avista campus

Dog decoy on the Avista Campus on Mission Ave. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – If you’ve ever been to the Avista campus on Mission Ave, you might have noticed a few cardboard cutouts of dogs.

Turns out those dogs are there to scare off geese.

Avista spokesperson David Vowels said they were put up about two years ago for the general cleanliness and safety of the campus. Geese leave droppings and can become aggressive if you come near their babies.

Facilities managers at Avista did some research and found these cut outs as one solution. Vowels said there are about five of them on their campus. According the company Watch Dog Goose Patrol, five of those cardboard cutouts sell for $229.

Vowels said so far the dog decoys have been working and it’s very rare to spot a goose on the campus.

Apparently these keep the geese away. Anyone know how these are working? @KREM2 @AvistaUtilities pic.twitter.com/DLo4dWYL17 — DaveSomers (@DaveSomers) March 17, 2017

© 2017 KREM-TV