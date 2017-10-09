Docs: Woman impaired during crash at Spokane grocery store that killed one, hurt two more

The woman accused of hitting and killing one man and hurting two more makes her first appearance in court on Oct. 9, 2017.

SPOKANE, Wash. – A woman accused of driving her car into three people sleeping on the sidewalk and killing one of them appeared in court on Monday.

SPD officials said Brittney Moen, 24, was driving through the parking lot at a high rate of speed around 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Police said Moen jumped the curb and struck three people with her car. The crash killed one man and hurt two other people.

Court documents released Monday said Moen’s blood alcohol level was .08 or higher while driving on Sunday. She faces one charge of vehicular homicide and two charges of vehicular assault.

The man killed in the crash has not been identified. Police said they are working to learn his identity, and only know his nickname of “Doughboy.”

The other two injured in the crash told police they were homeless and had slept at the location where the crash happened. They said they had just met the man who died.

According to court documents, one of the victims approached an off-duty firefighter leaving the store and asked him for help after the crash. The firefighter told police he called 911 and got a medical kit from his car to help the victims. The firefighter tried to provide emergency medical care while waiting for EMS and police to arrive at the scene.

PREVIOUS: 1 killed, 2 injured after being struck by car in Spokane

A security guard pulled video for investigators, according to court documents, and said he saw the defendant enter the store just moments after the collision had occurred.

“He saw the defendant remained in the bathroom for approximately four minutes before exiting the restroom,” the affidavit reads. “He saw the defendant made no attempt to alert any of the clerks or tell anyone what happened.”

Docs say Moen's blood alcohol level was .08 or higher while driving yesterday. Docs say she hit three people at the Safeway in Hillyard. pic.twitter.com/LDfNHd2dP4 — Lindsay Nadrich (@KREMLindsay) October 9, 2017

A detective investigating the case noted in the report he did not see any evidence of the driver braking before hitting the curb or while she was allegedly driving on the sidewalk until after the collision. The investigator concluded the driver had to be traveling much faster than the 10 mph the suspect told officers in her interview.

A judge set Moen’s bond at $50,000. If she is released, the judge said her car will have to have an interlock device and home alcohol monitoring. According to pre-trial services, Moen already has a pending DUI case and a pending driving with a suspended license case.

© 2017 KREM-TV