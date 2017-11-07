Docs: EWU quarterback told officers to check billboards when asked who he was

Eastern Washington University Quarterback Gage Gubrud

CHENEY, Wash. – Court documents are giving more details into the arrests of two Eastern Washington University football players.

Eastern quarterback Gage Gubrud and linebacker Kurt Calhoun were both arrested Saturday night around midnight and charged with obstructing. Their friend Spencer Payne was also arrested and charged with obstruction and malicious mischief.

Police said the incident started when officers patrolling on foot saw Payne kicking and damaging the railing outside of The Mason Jar in downtown Cheney, which was closed at the time.

As police were trying to arrest Payne for malicious mischief, they said both Gubrud and Calhoun got involved and told officers they could not arrest him.

According to court documents, Calhoun told officers, “No, I don’t have to go anywhere, you guys are wrong.” Officers said they gave him repeated commands to step back but he continued to interfere. Court documents said officers could also smell alcohol on him.

Court documents also said Gubard interfered with Payne’s arrest. Officers said they asked him to leave several times but said he was not leaving until his “boys were released.” Court documents said Gubrud explained several times that he was the quarterback for the EWU football team and said the officers on scene were “a**holes.” Documents state that he told an officer if he didn’t know who he was to look at all the billboards around town because he was on them.

All three men were then transported to the Cheney Police Department due to the large crowd in the downtown area and were place in separate holding cells. Court documents said while the officer was issuing their citations, Payne and Calhoun fell down in the booking area due to their extreme level of intoxication. Calhoun hit his head on one of the metal holding cell doors and fell inside his cell, according to court records. Then, while he was sitting on the floor he started to vomit, court documents said.

Court document said the Cheney Fire Department was called to evaluate Payne and Calhoun but they did not see any injuries.

Arraignments for Gubrud and Calhoun are set for November 16.

