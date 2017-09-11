Disaster preparedness: Packing a 72-hour emergency kit on a budget

SPOKANE, Wash. — You may need to survive on your own when a disaster hits and having a 72-hour emergency kit prepared can keep you and your family safe.

This means having your own food, water and other supplies in sufficient quantities to last for at least three days.

Fortunately, you do not have to break the bank in order to put one of these together. KREM 2 put together a 72-hour kit for $44 dollars with all supplies from The Dollar Tree.

Do you have a 72 hour evacuation kit ready? I'll be showing you how to put one together on a budget tonight at 5 @KREM2 — Danamarie McNicholl (@KREMDanamarie) September 11, 2017

So what goes in a 72-hour kit?



Water should be top priority. FEMA recommends one gallon of water per person per day as a bare minimum. You will want more for sanitation and first aid



As for food, stock up mostly on canned meals, granola, and trail mix. If you have access to a shelter, food may be provided but it might not be enough. Be sure to include a manual can opener.



Other useful gear and equipment for a 72-hour kit include:

Knife

Rope

Poncho

flash light and extra batteries

gloves

Dust Masks

Toiletries

Have a small, well-packed first aid kit to help out with medical emergencies.

Make sure you have copies of the documentation you may need to identify yourself during an emergency and keep the copies in a waterproof bag.

It is important to change stored food and water supplies every six months. Checking your kit periodically gives you an opportunity to find items you may have forgotten and make tweaks that will improve its functionality.

A disaster can hit at anytime so by preparing now, you can keep you and your family safe.

You do not have need the whole kit built all at once. What matters most is that you start building it soon.

The American Red Cross has a full list of items for a survival kit here.

