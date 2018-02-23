Digital reward system proves to be a success at Shaw Middle School

(Photo: Riordan, Kaitlin, KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- A digital rewards system at Shaw Middle School has proven to be a success.

The digital management system called PBIS assists schools in their Positive Behavioral Interventions and Support program. Teachers and staff love the program because they can immediately acknowledge positive student behavior from a mobile device or computer. Students love it because they are rewarded for good behavior with points that can be cashed in at the school store.

"I have seen attitudes improve, their teamwork improve, they are more motivated," said Mrs. Johnston a teacher for students in the New Comer Center.

Her students have recently called America home.

"They have had interrupted schooling and they may be refugees," she shared.

Although new to American culture hard work and kindness is universal and her students show this every day.

The shopping trip Mrs. Johnston's class took Friday was part of her economics and math lesson. Teachers integrated the Viking Store into their curriculum to teach real life skills and application. Students learn how to manage their points and work hard to earn enough to purchase a prize. The items in the Viking Store are well received by the students. Local businesses, universities, and faculty have filled it with things students are excited about working hard for.

If you are a local business wanting to contribute to the Viking Store for students you can contact Shaw Middle School: (509) 354-5800



