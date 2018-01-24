Developer plans to renovate historical Spokane building into a coffee shop

SPOKANE, Wash. -- A developer is planning on renovating a former Spokane grocery store into a coffee shop.

Inter Urban Development is renovating the building in Spokane's Perry District. It's located on 11th Avenue and South Pittsburgh Street.



The building was built in 1925. It operated as a market for 40 years.

The Seattle-based developer bought the land last year. It said it likes the Perry District neighborhood.

The building will be rented out, then used as a business. Inter Urban Development said it hopes the building will become a coffee shop.

Construction is expected to be complete by late spring.

